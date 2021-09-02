Karaganda to play host to ITTF Kazakhstan International Open for the first time

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Kazakhstan International Open is to take place from September 15 to 19 in Karaganda city, Kazakhstan, at the Table Tennis Center Saryarka, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open is to bring together over 70 athletes from Austria, Saudi Arabia, India, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. The prestigious competition with the money prize of $30,000 is the only ITTF tournament to take place within the CIS this year.

Participant of the two Olympic Games and leader of the Kazakh table tennis team is to compete in the tournament.

The Saryarka center houses the games room with 18 tennis tables and a training room with nine tennis tables meeting the technical requirements of the International Table Tennis Federation. It also includes fitness rooms, medical room, rest rooms, judges and coaches’ rooms, conference hall, and food court.



