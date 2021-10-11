Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Karaganda to host ITF W25 tournament for the first time

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 October 2021, 20:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Karaganda will for the first time ever host two big women’s tennis tournaments with the prize pool of $50,000, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The tournaments are set to take place on October 18-24, 25-31, 2021 on courts of the National Tennis Center. At least three Kazakhstani tennis players will represent the country in the main draw, namely Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Yekaterina Dmitrichenko.

Russians Vitaliya Diachenko (WTA №133) and Mariya Melnikova (WTA №195), Belarusian Yuliya Gotovko (WTA №233), and Dutch (WTA №308) are the top seeds of the tournament.


