Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Karaganda to hold charitable eco-marathon

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2020, 17:14
Karaganda to hold charitable eco-marathon

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The charitable eco-marathon will be held online next Saturday, September 19. Its participants will help clean up streets collecting garbage and donate for the treatment of the cancer-stricken girl, Sofiya Danko, 12.

The marathon is dated also to the World Clean-up Day. Traditionally people join ecological campaigns and community cleanups to make the planet cleaner.

The race offers three distances of 3, 5 and 10 km. Runners will collect garbage while running.

The entry fee is KZT 1,500 for adults, KZT 500 for children. All the money raised will be channeled for the girl’s treatment. It is necessary to raise USD 166,000 for her treatment and bone-marrow transplantation.

Registration is available here


Karaganda region    Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy