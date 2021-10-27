Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Karaganda to begin revaccination against COVID-19 this November

    27 October 2021, 15:49

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Revaccination against COVID-19 is set to begin in the third decade of November in Karaganda city, Aisulu Bikenova, doctor of the city clinic No.3, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Bikenova, revaccination against COVID-19 is to begin in the third decade of November in Karaganda city.

    In her words, people received both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines are subject to revaccination. According to the protocol, those given a vector vaccine will be administered an inactivated vaccine. People will be allowed to revaccinate nine months after getting both jabs of vector COVID-19 vaccine and six months after being inoculated with two jabs of inactive COVID-19 vaccine.

    COVID-19 revaccination will primarily target medical staff, police officers, and people with disabilities and registered with dispensaries.

    The city’s clinics are said to have such anti-COVID-19 vaccines as Sputnik V, Vero Cell, and QazVac at their disposal.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac Sputnik V Vero Cell Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn