Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Karaganda to begin revaccination against COVID-19 this November

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 October 2021, 15:49
Karaganda to begin revaccination against COVID-19 this November

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Revaccination against COVID-19 is set to begin in the third decade of November in Karaganda city, Aisulu Bikenova, doctor of the city clinic No.3, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Bikenova, revaccination against COVID-19 is to begin in the third decade of November in Karaganda city.

In her words, people received both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines are subject to revaccination. According to the protocol, those given a vector vaccine will be administered an inactivated vaccine. People will be allowed to revaccinate nine months after getting both jabs of vector COVID-19 vaccine and six months after being inoculated with two jabs of inactive COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 revaccination will primarily target medical staff, police officers, and people with disabilities and registered with dispensaries.

The city’s clinics are said to have such anti-COVID-19 vaccines as Sputnik V, Vero Cell, and QazVac at their disposal.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   Sputnik V   Vero Cell   Karaganda  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy