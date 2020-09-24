Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Karaganda theatres open their doors

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2020, 16:00
Karaganda theatres open their doors

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda theatres opened their doors.

Music comedy theatre unveils with a premiere of the children’s music fairytale. It will be staged on September 26-27. On September 26 it will invite adults for Prodelki Hanumy performance. On September 26-27 the smallest theater-goers will enjoy Teremok fairytale.

Buratino studio will also start a new season with a premiere.

The Stanislavski Theater invites for Duraku performance on September 25.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz. website.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Karaganda region    Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy