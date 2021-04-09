Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Karaganda rgn to toughen restriction measures since Apr 12

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 April 2021, 15:00
Karaganda rgn to toughen restriction measures since Apr 12

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region also reports a surge in coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 new cases grew by 1.7 times. The region will intensify quarantine measures since April 12 as the health situation is getting worse.

Chief state sanitary doctor of the region Yuri Zalygin told the briefing about restrictions and bans.

The new decree bans excursions, participation of pupils in the international competitions and Olympiads in the COVID-19 high risk regions, mass events, forums, conferences, exhibitions, fairs, etc. On weekends it suspends public transport services between Karaganda and Temirtau, Shakhtinsk, Abai, Topar. Beseides, shopping malls, shopping centres, non-food stores should be closed on weekends. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are allowed to work from 07:00 a.m. till 00:00. Wearing of masks and social distancing are a must.

The chief state sanitary doctor urges all to observe sanitary and epidemiological quarantine requirements during the sacred month of Ramadan between April 13 and May 12.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy