Karaganda rgn to toughen restriction measures since Apr 12

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region also reports a surge in coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 new cases grew by 1.7 times. The region will intensify quarantine measures since April 12 as the health situation is getting worse.

Chief state sanitary doctor of the region Yuri Zalygin told the briefing about restrictions and bans.

The new decree bans excursions, participation of pupils in the international competitions and Olympiads in the COVID-19 high risk regions, mass events, forums, conferences, exhibitions, fairs, etc. On weekends it suspends public transport services between Karaganda and Temirtau, Shakhtinsk, Abai, Topar. Beseides, shopping malls, shopping centres, non-food stores should be closed on weekends. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are allowed to work from 07:00 a.m. till 00:00. Wearing of masks and social distancing are a must.

The chief state sanitary doctor urges all to observe sanitary and epidemiological quarantine requirements during the sacred month of Ramadan between April 13 and May 12.