Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Karaganda rgn to receive 140,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 April 2021, 19:19
Karaganda rgn to receive 140,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «Above 140,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered till the end of April to Karaganda region,» head of the healthcare department of the region Gamal Toksambayev told a briefing at the regional communications service.

The mass vaccination campaign started on April 10 in the region. 23,000 doses were delivered to city then. 56,000 doses more will arrive in the near future. It is planned to receive 87,000 doses till the end of April. Above 20,000 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, while above 8,000 the second shot.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy