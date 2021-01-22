Go to the main site
    Karaganda rgn to build 7 health facilities

    22 January 2021, 22:20

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region will build 7 health facilities within three years to come. Results of 2020 and plans for 2021 in the sphere of healthcare were made public at today's online meeting at the akimat (administration). Heads of state private medical organizations attended it, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting debated were fight against COVID-19, outlined the key tasks such as reduction of maternal and infant death rates, TB morbidity and mortality rates, increase of life expectancy. As stated there, to this end it is crucial to update the healthcare system and ensure staffing.

    Construction of a new 330-bed regional clinic will start this summer in Karaganda. 300 apartments will be provided for medical workers within two years ahead.

    Construction of a children’s multi-field hospital in Karaganda, emergency medical settings in Maikuduk and Sortirovka will complete this year. A surgery and intensive care unit of the cancer centre and diagnostics department at hospital #1 in Karaganda will be built within two years under the Employment Roadmap. By the yearend all central district hospitals of the region will be repaired.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

