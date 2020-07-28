Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Karaganda rgn suspends COVID-19 hospitals amid improved epidemic situation

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2020, 15:45
Karaganda rgn suspends COVID-19 hospitals amid improved epidemic situation

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Karaganda region, vacated COVID-19 hospitals are closing down temporarily as less hospital attendance has been observed attributed to the stabilized COVID-19 situation in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional administration's press service.

The hospitals which will be temporarily suspended said to keep a minimum supply of pharmaceuticals and equipment so as to be prepared for the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, Gamal Toksambayev, deputy head of the regional health office, said.

The regional COVID-19 temporary and infectious hospitals have 4,427 beds, of which 1,746 are occupied. The infectious and temporary hospitals are said to be 38% and 42% full, respectively.

The temporary COVID-19 hospitals in the region include converted hotels as well as university dormitories. According to Toksambayev, the hospitals will be closed down temporarily so that they could be used again, if needed.

It is said such two hospitals for 100 beds each will suspend their operation in the next few days, while others are said to be closed temporarily during this week and next week.

The deputy head of the regional health office also added that the overall ambulance calls were declining as the region had observed the epidemic situation stabilize in recent days.

Construction of a 300-bed modular hospital in Zhezkazgan city is said to be launched by this September, which will be completed by November this year.

In recent weeks, 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 90 ventilators, 645 pulse oximeters, and 25 advanced X-ray machines have been purchased and delivered to the region. Eight oxygen supply systems are planned to be set up in the region's hospitals.

1,500 more pulse oximeters, 302 ventilators, 500 oxygen concentrators, and 5 CT scans will be procured and delivered to the region during the autumn-winter period.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy