Karaganda rgn sees stabilization of epidemic situation

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2020, 12:26
KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - Karaganda region has reported more hospital discharges than hospitalizations as the region sees the epidemic situation normalize, Kazinform reports.

There are 4,486 beds provided for COVID-19 patients in infectious and temporary hospitals across the region. Bed occupancy has dropped by 50% in the regional hospitals, where 2,433 patients are said to be treated. The region has reported 4,403 COVID-19 recoveries, which is 62% of the region's total caseload, since the start of the pandemic.

There has also been a sharp fall in ambulance calls in the region. At some point the ambulance services used to handle 2,200 calls, now this number is 600.

According to the regional Governor Zhenis Kassymbek, the total ambulance calls have dropped three times. He also added that 50% of the hospitals' beds are free and in reserve.

The region has obtained 1,500 oxygen concentrators as well as established a centralized supply of oxygen at five facilities.

17 tons of pharmaceuticals have been delivered to the region from Russia. It is said that there are plans to increase the delivery of pharmaceuticals threefold.

