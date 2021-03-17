Karaganda rgn sees increase in weekly COVID-19 case count

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – There has been the increase in the number of weekly cases of the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, External Advisor to the Governor of Karaganda region on health Yerzhan Nurlybayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s weekly COVID-19 case count has risen by 157, with more cases reported in 18-to-60-year-olds. 65% of the cases are symptomatic.

According to Nurlybayev, 600 residents of Karaganda region are under hospital treatment for COVID-19. The measures are in place to increase the number of COVID-19 beds. This week, the Medical University’s hospital housed in the Occupational Diseases Institute is to be opened as well as the infection hospital on Okhotskaya Street.

As of now, 6 thousand health workers, over a thousand teachers, and 300 officials of the Emergency Service have been inoculated against COVID-19 across the region. The vaccine has so far been given to over 200 residents of the region on a voluntary basis.

Notably, another batch of Sputnik V vaccines is expected to be delivered to the region on April 1, 2021, to be further distributed to rural districts.



