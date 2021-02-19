Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Karaganda rgn sees greater entrepreneurship support in 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 February 2021, 13:45
Karaganda rgn sees greater entrepreneurship support in 2021

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – KZT7bn has been provided from the budget to support entrepreneurship in Karaganda region this year, 2.5 times that of last year’s figure, the region’s Governor Zhenis Kassymbek told an online reporting meeting with the population, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2020, the region’s 420 enterprises managed to carry out their projects on concessional terms under the Entrepreneurship Roadmap, investing KZT48bn in the economy, almost half that of the 2019 figure.

«This year KZT7bn has been provided from the budget to support entrepreneurship, 2.5 times more than in the previous year,» said the governor.

According to him, the State support for SMEs helped create 2,400 permanent jobs. 1,900 business start-up grants were provided throughout the year. Young entrepreneurs received 100 grants from the region’s governor.

3,700 entrepreneurs were financially supported through different State programs, and 2,800 people were trained in free business courses.

According to Mr Zhenis, owing to joint efforts the share of local content in public procurement rose 2fold. As part of the memorandum signed with ArcelorMittal Temirtau the purchases of non-primary goods produced in Karaganda region rose six times.


Karaganda region    Economy   Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region