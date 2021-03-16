Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Karaganda rgn’s Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development Department names new Head

    16 March 2021, 20:16

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Murat Kydyrbekov has been named the Head of the Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development Department of Karaganda region as a result of the competitive selection process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He has been in the civil service since 2008, starting off as a chief specialist of the entrepreneurship department of Saran city.

    During the period 2011 and 2018, he worked his way up to Deputy Head of the Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development Department of Karaganda region.

    Between 2018 and 2020, he worked as a chief inspector at the Organization and Inspection Department of the Karaganda region’s Mayor’s Office.

    Until the present appointment he has served as Deputy Director for Economic Affairs of the region’s Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    UK names Elan Closs Stephens acting chair of BBC after Richard Sharp's resignation
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn