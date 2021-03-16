Karaganda rgn’s Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development Department names new Head

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Murat Kydyrbekov has been named the Head of the Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development Department of Karaganda region as a result of the competitive selection process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He has been in the civil service since 2008, starting off as a chief specialist of the entrepreneurship department of Saran city.

During the period 2011 and 2018, he worked his way up to Deputy Head of the Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development Department of Karaganda region.

Between 2018 and 2020, he worked as a chief inspector at the Organization and Inspection Department of the Karaganda region’s Mayor’s Office.

Until the present appointment he has served as Deputy Director for Economic Affairs of the region’s Chamber of Entrepreneurs.