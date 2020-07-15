Karaganda rgn reports decline in coronavirus cases

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Yerhan Nurlybayev, head of the health office of Karaganda region, told an online briefing that the region has seen a decline in coronavirus cases in the last few days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He also informed about the fall in ambulance calls, which, according to him, have declined significantly. He also pointed out that there had been the decrease in the number of hospitalizations. According to him, the number of patients had been on the rise and kept on rising a few months ago, with over 500 hospitalizations a day.

As of today, the region's temporary and infectious hospitals are 60% full with more patients being discharged than hospitalized.

The region has seen 6,444 COVID-19 cases so far, with a daily growth of 1.5%. Over 2,5 thousand patients have been receiving treatment in the region's hospitals.





