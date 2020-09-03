Karaganda rgn plans to attract 2 times more investment by 2025

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 44 major investment projects that are to create 13 thousand jobs are under implementation in Karaganda region. 1,700 SME projects have already gained the support, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s governor’s office.

According to the region’s Governor Zhenis Kassymbek, a plan is said to be mapped out to implement the President’s Address, containing strategies for each point of the Address.

The governor called for changes in territorial and special development of the region while focusing on the region’s competitive edges. According to the governor, the region has a huge potential in science and technology and eyes to become a hub of high-tech, knowledge-based industries and technical services.

The region sees development of processing industries as a priority and eyes to implement innovation and export-orientated projects in the area.

The region is to increase investments to 1.4 trillion tenge by 2025, almost double the investments attracted in 2020. This year 12 projects worth 203 billion tenge that are about to result in 2,500 new jobs are slated for commissioning by the year’s end.