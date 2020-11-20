Go to the main site
    Karaganda rgn names new head of Emergency Department

    20 November 2020, 17:00

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Civil Protection Colonel Murat Katpanov has been appointed new head of the Emergency Situations Department of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 48 years-old was born in the village of Yegindybulak, Yegindybulak district, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute, and the Civil Defense Academy of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia.

    In 2008, he served as a head of the Emergency Services Department.

    Up until the recent appointment he has worked as a deputy head of the Emergency Situations Department of Karaganda region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Appointments, dismissals
