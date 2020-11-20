Karaganda rgn names new head of Emergency Department

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Civil Protection Colonel Murat Katpanov has been appointed new head of the Emergency Situations Department of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 48 years-old was born in the village of Yegindybulak, Yegindybulak district, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute, and the Civil Defense Academy of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia.

In 2008, he served as a head of the Emergency Services Department.

Up until the recent appointment he has worked as a deputy head of the Emergency Situations Department of Karaganda region.