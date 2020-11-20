Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Karaganda rgn names new head of Emergency Department

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 November 2020, 17:00
Karaganda rgn names new head of Emergency Department

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Civil Protection Colonel Murat Katpanov has been appointed new head of the Emergency Situations Department of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 48 years-old was born in the village of Yegindybulak, Yegindybulak district, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute, and the Civil Defense Academy of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia.

In 2008, he served as a head of the Emergency Services Department.

Up until the recent appointment he has worked as a deputy head of the Emergency Situations Department of Karaganda region.

Karaganda region    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy