Karaganda rgn names new Head of Construction, Architecture, and Urban Development Dept

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Abzal Zhailybayev has been named the new Head of the Department of Construction, Architecture, and Urban Development of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Abzal Zhailybayev was born on July 8, 1982, in the village of Atasu, Zhanaarkinsk district, Karaganda region.

In 2004, he worked on the Tax Committee of Zhanaarkinsk district. He headed the Office of the Governor of Zhanaarkinsk district. Later, he joined the Office of the Governor of Karaganda region, where he worked his way up to Deputy Head.

Until the new appointment he has served as Deputy Head of the Department of Construction, Architecture, and Urban Development of Karaganda region.