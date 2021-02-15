Go to the main site
    Karaganda rgn names New Deputy Governor

    15 February 2021, 11:10

    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM – Former Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yermek Alpysov has been named the new Deputy Governor of Karaganda region, Kazinform cites the website of the regional administration.

    Yermek Alpysov was born in 1971 in North Kazakhstan region.

    He entered the civil service in 2001 and served as a leading, chief specialist, inspector, department head of the Almaty regional Environment Protection Office. From 2004 to 2008, he was Deputy Governor of Aksu district, Almaty region. Between 2008 and 2012, he served as Deputy Mayor of Taldykorgan city. In 2012 and 2015, he was Taldykorgan city Mayor.

    Up until the recent appointment, he has served as Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
