Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Karaganda rgn launches 4th COVID-19 PCR laboratory in Temirtau

    20 July 2020, 10:39

    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - The laboratory to test for COVID-19 by PCR has been opened in Temirtau city, Kazinform reports.

    The laboratory that can conduct up to 1,500 tests a day is located in the infectious hospital of Temirtau. It has the state-of-the-art equipment manufactured in Russia, Germany, the US, and China. The laboratory is said to handle PCR tests delivered to it from the city's hospitals and clinics.

    The facility is a joint endeavor of Olymp clinical diagnostics laboratory and ArcelorMittal Temirtau, with both funding the project. The latter company is said to channel 80 million tenge into the fight against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan.

    According to Yerzhan Nurlybayev, head of the health office, Karaganda region will have a network of laboratories founded by September to make sure the tests are provided in all large settlements.

    It is the fourth PCR testing laboratory opened in the region since March of 2020, the next one is to be opened in September in Balkhash city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn