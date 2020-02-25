Karaganda rgn Governor reports on tourism cluster prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the key figures of the regional socio-economic development, in particular, growth of output in industry, agriculture and construction sectors.

The President drew attention to the need to step up the pace of housing construction, including housing for the families with many children.

Kassymbek also reported on the prospects for building a tourism cluster and necessary road infrastructure in Ulytau district and upgrading the tourism sector in Balkhash and Karkaralinsk district.

President Tokayev charged to monitor closely flood situation in Karaganda region and take necessary measures to prevent emergency situations.