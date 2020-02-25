Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Karaganda rgn Governor reports on tourism cluster prospects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 February 2020, 18:45
Karaganda rgn Governor reports on tourism cluster prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the key figures of the regional socio-economic development, in particular, growth of output in industry, agriculture and construction sectors.

The President drew attention to the need to step up the pace of housing construction, including housing for the families with many children.

Kassymbek also reported on the prospects for building a tourism cluster and necessary road infrastructure in Ulytau district and upgrading the tourism sector in Balkhash and Karkaralinsk district.

President Tokayev charged to monitor closely flood situation in Karaganda region and take necessary measures to prevent emergency situations.

Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy