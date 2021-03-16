Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Karaganda rgn carries out free-of-charge vaccination of its residents against COVID-19

    16 March 2021, 17:43

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been underway in Karaganda region since March 5, 2021. The vaccines are administered on a free-of-charge basis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Family Health Center was converted to administer shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 people, including health workers, teachers, and ordinary citizens of Karaganda, a day on a voluntary basis in the city of Karaganda. The vaccine is given to persons not older than 18.

    15 people, excluding health workers and teachers, willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated on a daily basis, with 72 people being given the vaccine so far.

    Those willing to get the vaccine should make an appointment in advance.

    The person to receive the vaccine gives an overview of his health state and describes the existing conditions, if there are ones. Then he undergoes medical checkups. After getting the vaccine the person is placed in the post-vaccination observation zone for 30 minus, where they are under medical observation. The Center also has the emergency medical care zone.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Karaganda region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Brazil’s inflation drops to 0.23% in May and stands at 2.95%, year to date
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn