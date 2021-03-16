Karaganda rgn carries out free-of-charge vaccination of its residents against COVID-19

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been underway in Karaganda region since March 5, 2021. The vaccines are administered on a free-of-charge basis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Family Health Center was converted to administer shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 people, including health workers, teachers, and ordinary citizens of Karaganda, a day on a voluntary basis in the city of Karaganda. The vaccine is given to persons not older than 18.

15 people, excluding health workers and teachers, willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated on a daily basis, with 72 people being given the vaccine so far.

Those willing to get the vaccine should make an appointment in advance.

The person to receive the vaccine gives an overview of his health state and describes the existing conditions, if there are ones. Then he undergoes medical checkups. After getting the vaccine the person is placed in the post-vaccination observation zone for 30 minus, where they are under medical observation. The Center also has the emergency medical care zone.