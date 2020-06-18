Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Karaganda residents send wishes of health to Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2020, 18:18
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda residents have sent words of support to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose lastest test for the coronavirus infection returned positive, Kazinform reports referring to the regional administration's press service.

Kazakhmys Group of Companies' team of around 40,000 people wished the First President optimism and energy.

The team mentioned their efforts to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19, particularly the measures to protect employees and ensure production.

Karaganda residents also wish a prompt recovery as the region is the place, where once the First President-Elbasy had started his working and political career.

Teams of such production enterprises as Shubarkol Komir, Kazmarganets, Sary Arka Copper Processing, Altynalmas, Kounrad Company producing copper, Altai Polimetally, Gefest, SAT Komir, and other companies have sent telegrams to the First President with wishes of health.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19, now he is in self-isolation.


