Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Karaganda region to toughen quarantine regulations

    4 July 2020, 12:35

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region, as well as the entire Kazakhstan, is set to toughen quarantine regulations since 00:00 July 5 suspending operations of trading centers and malls, but for food supermarkets and drug stores.

    Bus service is to be also suspended but for Karaganda-Temirtau, Karaganda-Abai, Karaganda -Shakhtinsk, Karaganda-Saran, Zhezkazgan-Satpayev with strict observance of sanitary regime. Air and rail service between the regions remains. Public service runs since 06:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m. Wearing of face masks and use of sanitizers are obligatory.

    People are allowed to go outside and walk in parks and squares and gather in groups of no mora than 3 keeping social distancing. Outdoor trainings are also allowed. People aged 65 and above are urged not to leave outside.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Karaganda region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn