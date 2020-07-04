Karaganda region to toughen quarantine regulations

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region, as well as the entire Kazakhstan, is set to toughen quarantine regulations since 00:00 July 5 suspending operations of trading centers and malls, but for food supermarkets and drug stores.

Bus service is to be also suspended but for Karaganda-Temirtau, Karaganda-Abai, Karaganda -Shakhtinsk, Karaganda-Saran, Zhezkazgan-Satpayev with strict observance of sanitary regime. Air and rail service between the regions remains. Public service runs since 06:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m. Wearing of face masks and use of sanitizers are obligatory.

People are allowed to go outside and walk in parks and squares and gather in groups of no mora than 3 keeping social distancing. Outdoor trainings are also allowed. People aged 65 and above are urged not to leave outside.