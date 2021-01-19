Karaganda region to tighten quarantine measures

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region is set to tighten quarantine measures starting from 00:00 January 23, Kazinform reports.

Shopping malls stretching over 2,000 sq m will close down on weekends, public service will also suspend its services on weekends.

The region reported an increase in number of coronavirus cases by 44% as compared to the same period of the last month. On January 18 the region moved to the ‘yellow zone’.

60% of workers should move to remote working regime. Cinema theaters are allowed to work with a capacity of 20% (up to 30 people). People aged 65 or older are recommended to stay home.



