Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Karaganda region to launch 2 new production projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 February 2021, 16:00
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «Zhanaarka district of Karaganda region plans to put on-stream two production projects,» governor of the district Yurzhan Bekkozhin told an online meeting with participation of Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek.

It is planned to build a processing plant at the Vostochny Kamys field and a manufacturing unit, ERGRecycling LLP.

18 new facilities of small and medium-size business will open soon that will help create 41 permanent workplaces, he added.

Last year small and medium-size businesses received 165 micro loans, 21 grants. 3 projects were backed under the Business Roadmap. This year 50 grants will be given to entrepreneurs under the Yenbek program.

He also mentioned that this year it is expected to build 18,000 sq m of housing. Construction of a 9-apartment and 18-apartment rental houses is underway. Construction of a 16-apartment house will start this year. All this will let provide 51 families with new housing.

8 parks and 13 sports grounds will be built in the district. Construction of a new school kicked off. Besides, two houses were put into operation. 20 large families were provided with housing.


