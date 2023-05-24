Go to the main site
    Karaganda region to launch 11 new enterprises

    24 May 2023, 14:15

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «An investment pool of 52 projects has been created in Karaganda region which will let generate 12,000 permanent jobs,» Governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev said.

    11 projects will be launched this year, three of them with the participation of foreign capital, Kazinform reports. 2,179 workplaces will be created. As of today, one of the projects has been already launched.

    One of the projects to be commissioned this year is the construction the household appliances plant in Saran. More than 1,000 will be employed there.

    He added the region pays heightened attention to the development of monocities. The Saran industrial zone will expand offering 6,000 new jobs. Balkhash city is included in the list of monocities. The five-year plan for the development of the single industry city including 66 events was developed. Its main goal is to reveal Balkhash potential and make it attractive for local and foreign tourists.

    Author: Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Investment projects Karaganda region Industry
