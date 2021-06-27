Karaganda region to impose quarantine restrictions July 1

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region will impose some quarantine restrictions starting from July 1, Kazinform reports.

The chief state sanitary doctor of Karaganda region signed the new decree. It still bans mass events, festive and sports events, conferences, family gatherings, etc.

Wearing of masks and social distancing rules remain in effect at public transport and public gathering places.

Second-tier banks, KazPost affiliates, public service centres are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 06:00 p.m.

Shopping malls, nonfoods networks, wholesale distribution centers, non-grocery foods stores up to 2,000 sq m suspend operations on weekdays. Supermarkets and hypermarkets work from 07:00 a.m. until 00:00 given strict social distancing rules and mask wearing.

No less than 80% of employees must be working from home. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and those who recovered from coronavirus in the past 6 months are allowed to return to the offices.



