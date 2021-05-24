Go to the main site
    Karaganda region to fulfill 19 large construction projects

    24 May 2021, 16:57

    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM 19 large construction projects will be realized in Karaganda region under the Employment Roadmap, Kazinform reports.

    New healthcare facilities, a school in Karaganda city, 4 fitness and health centres in towns and villages, a pool in Nura village will be built. 801 new job will be generated there.

    «The large regional children’s hospital will be completed this year,» Karaganda region Governor Zhenis Kassymbek said.

    The Employment Roadmap is first of all aimed at creating new workplaces for the locals. The program realization is under control. Governor of cities and towns are charged to provide employment through employment centres. The Governor Kassymbek assigned to monitor the share of the local content in the projects. As the PM tasked no less than 90% of goods, works and services should be bought from domestic producers.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Construction
