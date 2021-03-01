Karaganda region to build mega sheep farm

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region plans to build a 500,000-head mega sheep farm by 2026. Construction of a lamb meat processing plant with a capacity up to 8,000 tons a year will start then, Kazinform reports.

The project worth KZT 20 bln is realized by QAZAQ STEPPE SHEEP LLP at Aktogai and Shetsky districts.

«For the past five years gross agricultural output grew 1.7 times. Investments into agriculture increased threefold. 57 projects worth KZT 30.1 bln were realized during 2017-2020. 36 investment projects worth KZT 41.1 bln are being realized now in the agro-industrial sector of the region, 10 of them were included into the entrepreneurship support map,» acting head of the agriculture department Askar Sanaubarov said.

This year predicts growth of agricultural output by 6.5%. It is planned to build three new commercial dairy farms in 2021. The free range animal husbandry project development in Aktogai and Shetsky districts will let create 1,500 work places. Last year investors bought some 1,600 sheep and built two farms. It is targeted to set up 18 farms, to buy 11,000 sheep. It is also planned to build a lamb and horse meat production complex.