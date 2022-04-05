Karaganda region to build 55 sports grounds

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM It is planned to complete construction of four sports and health centres, and two swimming pools in Karaganda region this year, Kazinform reports.

«There are 1,402 sports and physical culture centres in the region with 456,000 going in for sports. There are 4,358 sports sections ae secondary schools, 431 at colleges, 126 at the higher educational establishments. There are 3,280 sports facilities in the region, including 1,267 in rural settlements,» head of the physical culture and sports department Temirkhan Abylayev said at the meeting.

He added that above 13,700 people go in for sports for free.

As stated there, more regional competitions will be held in the region. It is planned to hold semi-marathons four times a year.

Notably, there are 40 youth healthcare centres, 10 healthy children centres in the region.



