Karaganda region theaters and museums to offer virtual tours

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM All the museums and theaters will be closed in Karaganda region as the state of emergency is in place the countrywide and will offer online excursions, Kazinform reports.

The Karaganda Academic Theater of Music Comedy has already launched online broadcasting. It aired performances for children on March 25-26. Above 500 people enjoyed performances at @katmk.kz Instagram account.

The Stanislavsky Karaganda Academic Russian Drama Theater will start online aircast soon. It will upload performances on Youtube channel. The updated information will be posted on Instagram account (@teatr_krg).

The Seifullin Karaganda Kazakh Drama Theatre will also soon broadcast online at the following Instagram account - @teatr_saken_seyfullin.

The museums also offer virtual tours: Zhezkazgan Historical and Archeological Museum https://youtu.be/AyrAemr_rRY; https://youtu.be/4g71zxIYkVM; Historical and Cultural Centre of the First President of Kazakhstan - temcenter.kz; - Museum in memory of the victims of political repressions - karlagmuseum.kz.



