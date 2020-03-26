Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Karaganda region theaters and museums to offer virtual tours

    26 March 2020, 18:36

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM All the museums and theaters will be closed in Karaganda region as the state of emergency is in place the countrywide and will offer online excursions, Kazinform reports.

    The Karaganda Academic Theater of Music Comedy has already launched online broadcasting. It aired performances for children on March 25-26. Above 500 people enjoyed performances at @katmk.kz Instagram account.

    The Stanislavsky Karaganda Academic Russian Drama Theater will start online aircast soon. It will upload performances on Youtube channel. The updated information will be posted on Instagram account (@teatr_krg).

    The Seifullin Karaganda Kazakh Drama Theatre will also soon broadcast online at the following Instagram account - @teatr_saken_seyfullin.

    The museums also offer virtual tours: Zhezkazgan Historical and Archeological Museum https://youtu.be/AyrAemr_rRY; https://youtu.be/4g71zxIYkVM; Historical and Cultural Centre of the First President of Kazakhstan - temcenter.kz; - Museum in memory of the victims of political repressions - karlagmuseum.kz.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn