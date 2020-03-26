Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Karaganda region theaters and museums to offer virtual tours

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 March 2020, 18:36
Karaganda region theaters and museums to offer virtual tours

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM All the museums and theaters will be closed in Karaganda region as the state of emergency is in place the countrywide and will offer online excursions, Kazinform reports.

The Karaganda Academic Theater of Music Comedy has already launched online broadcasting. It aired performances for children on March 25-26. Above 500 people enjoyed performances at @katmk.kz Instagram account.

The Stanislavsky Karaganda Academic Russian Drama Theater will start online aircast soon. It will upload performances on Youtube channel. The updated information will be posted on Instagram account (@teatr_krg).

The Seifullin Karaganda Kazakh Drama Theatre will also soon broadcast online at the following Instagram account - @teatr_saken_seyfullin.

The museums also offer virtual tours: Zhezkazgan Historical and Archeological Museum https://youtu.be/AyrAemr_rRY; https://youtu.be/4g71zxIYkVM; Historical and Cultural Centre of the First President of Kazakhstan - temcenter.kz; - Museum in memory of the victims of political repressions - karlagmuseum.kz.


Karaganda region    Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy