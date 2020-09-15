Go to the main site
    Karaganda region set to become beacon of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry – minister

    15 September 2020, 11:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov claims Karaganda region is set to become the beacon of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the session of the Kazakh Cabinet this Tuesday, Minister Atamkulov revealed the launch of a production of a special type of buses and equipment – QazTehna LLP – in a one-company town called Saran is in the works.

    «I would like to note that the agreement between Group of Companies Allure and Tatneft PJSC on the launch of the production was signed on July 30,» he told those present.

    Minister Atamkulov is convinced that the project will cater to the needs of Kazakhstani market in terms of modern tire products and ‘give a new life’ to the town.

    Given the existing engineering and technological potential, Karaganda region which historically has been considered the leader in terms of mining industry will become the beacon of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

