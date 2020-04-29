Go to the main site
    Karaganda region launches #NationalCuisine challenge to mark May 1

    29 April 2020, 10:51

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region launched #ҰлтТағамдары (#NationalCuisine) challenge dated to the People’s Unity Day in Kazakhstan. It will run until April 30.

    The meals cooked will be donated to the families with many children, medical workers and police officers at checkpoints, the regional administration’s press serve reports.

    The event is organized by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan of Karaganda region jointly with the internal policy department.

    Notably above 100 charity events under the Biz Birgemiz (We Together) campaign, online concerts, online contests, games dedicated to the May 1 will be held in the region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Culture People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
