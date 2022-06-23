Karaganda region implements investment projects worth 221 billion tenge

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek informed about the region’s socio-economic development at a press briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports

The governor said that 12 investment projects worth more than 221 billion tenge will be launched in Karaganda region this year. 2,000 people will be provided with jobs. Approximately 202 billion tenge has been invested in the region since the beginning of the year .

Industrial production has increased by 2.1% in 5 months of 2022 and has reached 2.8 trillion tenge. The volume of exports in January-April was $2.3 billion with a growth of 13.7%.

The region is actively launching new productions. Thus, 10 enterprises have already been opened in the territory of the Saryarka social and economic zone. Two more import-substituting enterprises are planned to be opened there by the yearend.

The industrial zone in Saran is expanding as well which will let employ more than 1,000 people.



