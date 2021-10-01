Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Karaganda region eyes decrease in COVID-19 cases

    1 October 2021, 19:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus infections decreased by 21% for the past week in Karaganda region,» deputy Governor of Karaganda region Yermek Alpysov said.

    Since the beginning of the year 98,898 coronavirus cases were recorded in Karaganda region. 90,100 people recovered.

    Today the region entered the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.

    He noticed that health situation in the region remains stable and the number of new cases is decreasing. For the past week COVID-19 cases reduced by 21%.

    He also mentioned that the region successfully implements the Ashyq project. 12,000 entrepreneurs are taking part in it. Notably, the region ranks third the countrywide.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Karaganda region Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn