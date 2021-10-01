Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Karaganda region eyes decrease in COVID-19 cases

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2021, 19:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus infections decreased by 21% for the past week in Karaganda region,» deputy Governor of Karaganda region Yermek Alpysov said.

Since the beginning of the year 98,898 coronavirus cases were recorded in Karaganda region. 90,100 people recovered.

Today the region entered the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.

He noticed that health situation in the region remains stable and the number of new cases is decreasing. For the past week COVID-19 cases reduced by 21%.

He also mentioned that the region successfully implements the Ashyq project. 12,000 entrepreneurs are taking part in it. Notably, the region ranks third the countrywide.


