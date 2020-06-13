Karaganda region exports powdered camel milk to China

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Karaganda company Eurasia Invest LTD has entered the Chinese market, Kazinform reports.

On June 5 a truck with dried camel milk departed from Karaganda to the Chinese city of Lanzhou, Gansu province.

A plant for the production of dried mare’s milk was opened in the Osakarovsky district of the Karaganda region in 2014. The plant launched Saumal brand.

Last year, the company was one of the first in the country to start production of Saubota camel milk powder.

The company’s representative informed that it is planned to open branches in Turkestan region and Almaty. The project on expanding production will be implemented with the support of the Agrarian Credit Corporation.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to China, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Main Customs Directorate of the PRC signed an agreement on dairy products supply.



