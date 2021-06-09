Karaganda region enters COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has today moved out of the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ to enter the ‘yellow zone’ as epidemiological situation is getting there better.

Over the last 24 hours there were registered 142 new COVID-19 cases, while 264 recovered. 370,871 people recovered from coronavirus the countrywide, 32,219 in Karaganda region.

Quarantine regulations may be eased no earlier than 7 days after transition of the region from one zone to another, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Karaganda region reports.



