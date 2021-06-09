Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Karaganda region enters COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    9 June 2021, 12:07

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has today moved out of the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ to enter the ‘yellow zone’ as epidemiological situation is getting there better.

    Over the last 24 hours there were registered 142 new COVID-19 cases, while 264 recovered. 370,871 people recovered from coronavirus the countrywide, 32,219 in Karaganda region.

    Quarantine regulations may be eased no earlier than 7 days after transition of the region from one zone to another, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Karaganda region reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn