Karaganda region confirmed 16 more coronavirus cases, details revealed

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2020, 16:11
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM On April 6, Karaganda region confirmed 16 more confirmed coronavirus cases, coronavirus.kz reports.

The infected are the family members and contacts of the man who died from coronavirus. All of them were isolated to undergo treatment. All possible contacts are to be traced yet.

As of today there are 48 coronavirus cases in the region. Three of them are at the intensive care unit in critical condition.

There are 1,346 at home quarantine. 862 are being monitored for 24 hours, including 48 at infectious diseases clinic.


