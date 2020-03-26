Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Karaganda plants ramp up production

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 March 2020, 15:14
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Phytokhimiya JSC and Karaganda pharmaceuticals ramp up production of herbal formulation, herbal disinfectants and antibacterial agents.

The pharmaceuticals allocated KZT 100 mln to have its production extended. There are 16 key pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan; almost 95% of them use imported raw materials. The Karaganda factory produces crude medicines to finished products. It produces 72 items. Besides, it developed new immunomodulators.

Governor of the region Zheniss Kassymbek also visited the large mills. Sunkar and K grain company produces 140 tons of high-grade, first-grade and second-grade flour a day. It supplies the flour the countrywide.

photo

Besides, he visited Imstalkom and KAZ BUILD COMPANY LLP. The first one manufactures 2,500-3,000 tons of steel constructions. Notably, KAZ BUILD COMPANY plant to produce this year sandwich panels.

photo

The Governor stressed the need to retain current workplaces and as far as possible to create new ones.

photo

photo

photo


