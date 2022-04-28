NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has enough doses of anti-COVID vaccines for vaccination and revaccination of the population, Vice Minister of Healthcare - chief state sanitary officer Aizhan Yesmagambetova said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan has over 4 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines, including 1,8 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, 1,5 million Pfizer vaccine and 800,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine. This is enough to vaccinate and revaccinate people in the country,» Vice Minister Yesmagambetova said on the margins of the plenary session of the Senate.

That is why, according to her, there is no need to buy additional doses.

Vice Minister Yesmagambetova also added that Kazakhstan has no plans to purchase more doses of Sputnik V vaccine. Presently the said vaccine is not produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant. The plant continues to routinely produce pharmaceuticals it used to make before the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Health Minister Azhar Giniyat had also assured that there were enough coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan, at least for the next 9-10 months.