Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant to supply Kazakhstan with 2mln Sputnik V doses

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has concluded an agreement with SK-Pharmacy to supply another 2 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Plant.

The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has assumed new guarantees to produce and supply the Russian vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology against the coronavirus infection, the Plant’s statement reads.

The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant and SK-Pharmacy concluded an agreement to supply Kazakhstan with an additional 2 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine to inoculate the citizens.

The doses are set to be supplied in August-September 2021.



