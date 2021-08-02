Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant to supply Kazakhstan with 2mln Sputnik V doses

    2 August 2021, 15:15

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has concluded an agreement with SK-Pharmacy to supply another 2 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Plant.

    The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has assumed new guarantees to produce and supply the Russian vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology against the coronavirus infection, the Plant’s statement reads.

    The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant and SK-Pharmacy concluded an agreement to supply Kazakhstan with an additional 2 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine to inoculate the citizens.

    The doses are set to be supplied in August-September 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Sputnik V Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Kazakh PM Smailov takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana