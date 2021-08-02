Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant to supply Kazakhstan with 2mln Sputnik V doses

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 August 2021, 15:15
Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant to supply Kazakhstan with 2mln Sputnik V doses

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has concluded an agreement with SK-Pharmacy to supply another 2 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Plant.

The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has assumed new guarantees to produce and supply the Russian vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology against the coronavirus infection, the Plant’s statement reads.

The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant and SK-Pharmacy concluded an agreement to supply Kazakhstan with an additional 2 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine to inoculate the citizens.

The doses are set to be supplied in August-September 2021.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Sputnik V   Karaganda  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties