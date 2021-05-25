Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Karaganda pharmaceutical plant to produce additional 1.7m doses of anti-COVID vaccine

    25 May 2021, 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi talked about the pace of the ongoing vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan at the Government’s session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection is underway. As of today some 3 million doses of vaccines have been used. Of these, 2,015,053 are the first component. That means 20% of eligible population has been vaccinated. 949,802 doses of the second component have been administered as well,» Minister Tsoi said.

    According to him, there are enough doses of the anti-COVID vaccine at vaccination centers, including 320,000 doses of the first component and 650,000 doses of the second component.

    The minister also revealed that the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant will produce extra 1,7 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine. They will be distributed among regions of the country according to the approved schedule.

    Alexei Tsoi added that number of those treated for COVID-19 had dropped from 38,000 as of May 15 to 32,000 as of May 25.

    He also stressed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries had been outnumbering the number of fresh infections since May 5. In his words, it signifies that the epidemiological situation is gradually stabilizing.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri