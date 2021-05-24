Go to the main site
    Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant to make over 1.5mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in June

    24 May 2021, 15:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant and Health Ministry sealed a deal to churn out five million doses of the vaccine, the Plant’s Director General Sergey Baron said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Baron, this month the Plant has produced 1 million 200 thousand doses of the vaccine, which will be delivered to the Single Distributor in late May after passing through quality control.

    The speaker pointed out that the world is facing the large shortfall in both vaccine substance and vials, noting that the production issues are effectively addressed by the Plant.

    He added that it is planned to produce over 1.5 million doses in June.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

